Gambling den raided, 47 punters arrested in Bengaluru

Along with the tokens worth Rs 3.5 crore, Rs 9.33 lakh cash, liquor and fake ID cards were seized.

Published: 14th October 2018 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a hotel where organised gambling was being conducted and arrested 47 people. Tokens worth Rs 3.5 crore was seized during the raid.

Police said that RG Hotel located in Mahalakshmi Layout was raided based on credible information where it was found that scores of people had gathered in the specially organised gambling.

“All the players had come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They were systematically brought here through flights and the expense was borne by the organisers. Kapali Mohan, a well-known financier,  had organised the gambling in the hotel,” DCP (Crime) Girish said.

