Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy to contest Ramanagara bypoll on JD(S) ticket

The ruling party in the state also said Madhu Bangarappa, son of former chief minister S Bangarappa, would be the candidate from the Shivamogga parliamentary seat.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade in Dharmasthala (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ending uncertainty over her candidature, the JD(S) Sunday announced fielding Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy in the bypoll to the Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

The ruling party in the state also said Madhu Bangarappa, son of former chief minister S Bangarappa, would be the candidate from the Shivamogga parliamentary seat.

Earlier, there was speculation that Anitha would contest either from Ramanagara or Mandya.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has still not finalised the candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha bypoll.

The party has said the candidature will be announced later.

The coalition partner of the JD(S), Congress, has announced that Anand Nyamgouda, son of Sidhu Nyamagouda who was killed in a road accident on May 28, will be its candidate from the Jamakhandi Assembly seat.

The party is yet to decide its candidate for the Ballari Lok Sabha seat.

The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats -- Shivamogga, Mandya and Ballari -- and the two assembly seats of Ramanagara and Jamakhandi will take place on November 3.

JD(S) national secretary general Danish Ali told PTI that the names of Anitha Kumaraswamy and Bangarappa were finalised for the Ramanagar and Shivamogga seats respectively.

However, the candidate for Mandya would be finalised later, he said.

Ali also said the JD(S) would support the Congress candidates from Ballari and Jamakhandi.

Confirming this, JD(S) state general secretary M Srikanth said Bangarappa would be the alliance candidate from Shivamogga.

Bangarappa would meet JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda Monday, before leaving for Shivamogga to file his nomination papers, he added.

Congress spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda also confirmed that Bangarappa would contest from Shivamogga.

The Congress, in a press release, said it had appointed polls in-charge for the seats from where JD(S) candidates would fight the by-elections.

Large and Medium Industries Minister K J George would oversee the Mandya parliamentary seat, while Revenue Minister R V Deshpande and Lok Sabha member D K Suresh would be in charge of Shivamogga and Ramanagara respectively, it said.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BS Yeddyurappa from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, C S Puttaraju from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and B Sriramulu from the Ballari Lok Sabha seat.

They contested the 2018 state Assembly polls and got elected.

The Ramanagara seat got vacated as Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who won from both the Channapatna and Ramanagara seats, opted to represent the former in the Assembly and resigned from the latter.

The Jamakhandi Assembly seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA, Siddu Nyamagouda, was killed in a road accident on May 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anitha Kumaraswamy Ramanagara assembly bypoll JD (S) ticket Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp