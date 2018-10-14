Home States Karnataka

Officials allege conspiracy by Bangalore University to derail Bangalore Central University take-off

According to BCU, Bangalore University was supposed to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff who opted to get shifted to BCU, and handover the buildings at Central College premises.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The authorities of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) have levelled allegations of a conspiracy against parent Bangalore University (BU) to stall the taking off of the new university which was established the trifurcation of BU. 

Prof S Japhet, vice chancellor of BCU, raised an allegation of conspiracy against the authorities of BU saying that despite several communications, the parent university has not transferred staff, and handed over building infrastructure to the new university. “I feel that some conspiracy is taking place to stop the taking off of Bengaluru Central University and this is why they have not transferred the facilities for which government has issued orders,” said Japhet.

According to BCU, Bangalore University was supposed to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff who opted to get shifted to BCU, and handover the buildings at Central College premises. But so far nothing has been done. “We have written to the authorities of BU, but not received any reply,” said Japhet.

The classes for the current academic year which has started is being run with a lot of difficulty, claimed the VC. “We have to conduct exam in next one-and-a-half month, but there is no space to keep the answer scripts as the natural science block is under their control. There is also no space to keep the books either,” he added.

The vice-chancellor of BU, Prof KR Venugopal, said, “We have cleared everything from our side and the file is pending before the Government. Once it is cleared, we will relieve all the staff.”

