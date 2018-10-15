B Sriramulu sitting in a glass house: Congress leader Anjaneya

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Saying that the Ballari bypoll was thrust upon the people by none other than Molakalmur MLA B Sriramulu by his frequent resignations, Congress leader and Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) chairman Anjaneya warned the BJP leader of speaking against District Minister D K Shivakumar.

Reacting to Sriramulu’s statement against Shivakumar that the latter was an outsider and may soon end up in jail, Anjaneya said: “You (Sriramulu) resigned twice just because you wanted to be a minister. Don’t think that you can fool people of Ballari every time.”

While addressing the media here on Sunday, he said: “You (Sriramulu) cannot challenge D K Shivakumar. We are here. When you became an MLA for the first time, you looted Ballari. Have you forgotten Akalu Lakshmamma’s case, in which you have been accused of encroaching upon a private land. Do not forget the Obalapuram mining case as your name is also in the list.”

Saying that Ramulu contested the assembly elections from Molakalmur because people of Ballari lost faith in him, he said: “You are scared of Shivakumar. Therefore, you are speaking against him. We will not tolerate this. Moreover, who are you to challenge him? Before you challenge him, face me in the elections. If you win, I will leave Ballari forever.”

Asking who is Sriramulu to send Shivakumar to jail, Anjaneya said Sriramulu should not forget that he is sitting in a glass house. He may soon land in jail in Akjalu Lakshmamma case which is pending before the Lokayukta.