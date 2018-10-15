Dasara air show in Mysuru turns out to be big draw

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Dasara Air Show turned into a perfect Sunday outing for many who thronged the Torchlight Parade Ground at Bannimantap here. However, the 40-minute acrobatics left some craving for more.

Para jumpers of the Indian Air Force perform at

Dasara air show at Bannimantap | Udayashankar S

As the clock struck 11, a helicopter showering flower petals hovered in the sky signalling the start of the show. It was followed by slithering of 12-member commandos led by Sergeant Gaurav. They touched the ground with the help of a rope from a height of 50-feet. The armed commandos with their backpacks, armour and ammunition spread across in a circular form only to aim their weapon, to the applause of the enthusiastic visitors.

It was followed by para jumping of eight-member ‘Aksash Ganga’ team led by Wing Commander Gajanand Yadav, who took the jump from an altitude of 8,000 feet in the sky. While it took less than 20 minutes for most of the para jumpers to touch the ground, the excitement in the face of many was palpable.