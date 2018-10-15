Home States Karnataka

Deputy CM G Parameshwara takes stock of H1N1 spread in Bengaluru

A total of 171 cases have been detected until October 13 this year, of which 165 were reported within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The H1N1 virus.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with the BBMP and health department officials here on Sunday in the wake of increasing number of H1N1 cases being detected in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Population density to blame for H1N1 spike in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura?

A total of 171 cases have been detected until October 13 this year, of which 165 were reported within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

While officials apprised Parameshwara of how awareness campaigns were being conducted and what measures were being taken, he asked them to check if the cost of tests to confirm H1N1 could be reduced at private hospitals.

ALSO READ | H1N1 death toll in Karnataka touches six this year

Parameshwara launched a pamphlet published by the National Health Mission listing the symptoms of the disease, and the Dos and Don’ts to control its spread.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP H1N1 Swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp