Deputy CM G Parameshwara takes stock of H1N1 spread in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with the BBMP and health department officials here on Sunday in the wake of increasing number of H1N1 cases being detected in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Population density to blame for H1N1 spike in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura?

A total of 171 cases have been detected until October 13 this year, of which 165 were reported within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

While officials apprised Parameshwara of how awareness campaigns were being conducted and what measures were being taken, he asked them to check if the cost of tests to confirm H1N1 could be reduced at private hospitals.

ALSO READ | H1N1 death toll in Karnataka touches six this year

Parameshwara launched a pamphlet published by the National Health Mission listing the symptoms of the disease, and the Dos and Don’ts to control its spread.