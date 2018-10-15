Home States Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT detains one more

According to sources, the team took Agasar to Bengaluru to investigate his involvement in the Gauri murder case.

Published: 15th October 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Intensifying the investigation into journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh’s murder case, the Special Investigation Team has detained one Sunil Agasar in Sindagi. A team of five men from the SIT took Agasar into their custody on Friday early morning.

ALSO READ | I didn’t kill Gauri Lankesh, was offered Rs 25 lakh to confess: Parashuram Waghmare

His parents were “shocked” by the detainment. According to sources, the team took Agasar to Bengaluru to investigate his involvement in the Gauri murder case. It is for the second time that the SIT took Sunil into custody.

Agasar is Parashuram Waghmare’s friend. Waghmare is the main accused in the case. They both live in the same layout at Sindagi. Earlier on June 9, the SIT team arrested Agasar along with Waghmare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh murder case SIT Sunil Agasar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp