Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT detains one more

VIJAYAPURA: Intensifying the investigation into journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh’s murder case, the Special Investigation Team has detained one Sunil Agasar in Sindagi. A team of five men from the SIT took Agasar into their custody on Friday early morning.

His parents were “shocked” by the detainment. According to sources, the team took Agasar to Bengaluru to investigate his involvement in the Gauri murder case. It is for the second time that the SIT took Sunil into custody.

Agasar is Parashuram Waghmare’s friend. Waghmare is the main accused in the case. They both live in the same layout at Sindagi. Earlier on June 9, the SIT team arrested Agasar along with Waghmare.