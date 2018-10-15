Home States Karnataka

H1N1 death toll in Karnataka touches six this year

The last available H1N1 report of the state health department on Friday shows five deaths — two residents of BBMP, one each from Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in the city witnessed the fifth H1N1 death on Friday, taking the death toll to six this year in Karnataka. Dr C Nagaraj, Director, RGICD, said, “A 38-year-old woman from Arasikere, Hassan, was brought in a very bad condition, with complaints of breathlessness, late on Thursday night. She died early on Friday. She had hypertension and the cause of death is H1N1.”

ALSO READ | Population density to blame for H1N1 spike in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura?

The last available H1N1 report of the state health department on Friday shows five deaths — two residents of BBMP, one each from Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara. Though the first death occurred in March and the second in August, followed by three more deaths in October, the state health department remained unaware.

ALSO READ | Deputy CM G Parameshwara takes stock of H1N1 spread in Bengaluru

During the recent meeting of all wings of the health department called by Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, the BBMP and the director of RGICD exposed the communication gap between the government-run RGICD that acts as the nodal centre for infectious diseases like H1N1 and the state health department.
Nagaraj said the hospital was equipped to handle any number of H1N1 cases and had procured 100 non-invasive ventilation (NIV) masks and 2,500 Tamiflu tablets.

The hospital has treated three doctors so far of H1N1 — two from their own staff, one from the psychiatry department of neighbouring NIMHANS.

On Thursday, the health department issued instructions to private labs conducting tests for H1N1 to not charge more than Rs 2,500 per test for patients availing treatment in private hospitals and that labs violating this directive will be liable for serious action.

The note from the department also said that all flu-like illness are not H1N1. Currently, in the state, flu-like illnesses are mainly due to Influenza B virus, apart from H1N1, and to a certain extent H3N2, the note said. “In view of increasing number of cases, it is planned to vaccinate health professionals against H1N1 who are at risk of contracting the disease,” the departmental note said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1 Death toll BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp