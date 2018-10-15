Home States Karnataka

Population density to blame for H1N1 spike in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura?

Dr S Manohar, head of Internal Medicine at Sakra Hospital, said cases of H1N1 had increased during the past week.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara shows a pamphlet on H1N1 during a meeting held with officials of BBMP and Health Department to discuss measures to counter H1N1. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun looks on | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been a general increase in the number of H1N1 cases in the city and also across the state, what had perplexed the health authorities is that Mahadevapura zone, which houses the IT corridor, had witnessed the highest number of cases. It now turns out that the reasons could be IT professionals returning from work-related trips bringing the infection and also due to population density and vehicular pollution.

ALSO READ | Deputy CM G Parameshwara takes stock of H1N1 spread in Bengaluru

Until October 13, out of the 171 confirmed cases detected within the city, 52 were detected in Mahadevapura zone by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell. This accounts for 30.41% of the cases.

Dr T R Hemkumar, consultant physician at Sakra Hospital in Marathahalli, said in the last fortnight, over 20 cases had been detected at the hospital itself. He said respiratory diseases were generally more prevalent in the region due to increased construction activity and vehicular pollution. “Another reason could be the huge floating population found here. IT professionals have to travel a lot, including to international locations, for their work. It is possible they could have brought in the infections,” he said.

ALSO READ | H1N1 death toll in Karnataka touches six this year

Dr S Manohar, head of Internal Medicine at Sakra Hospital, said cases of H1N1 had increased during the past week. He attributed the high number of cases in the area to the high density of population in the region, owing to more apartments being present. “With the huge number of apartments, the spread of a communicable disease is also more likely. Also, most IT offices have air-conditioning, which is conducive for the spread of air-borne diseases,” he said.

State Health Department’s Dr Sajjan Shetty, Joint Director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said the issue of increased cases in Mahadevapura had been discussed during Sunday’s meeting of health and BBMP officials with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.In the meeting, BBMP officials claimed that several residents of Mahadevapura could have become carriers when they travelled to Maharashtra, which has also seen a spurt of H1N1 cases, Dr Shetty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1 Mahadevapura IT corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp