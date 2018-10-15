Home States Karnataka

Suspected HINI virus-related death in Hassan district

Shivananjegowda (56) of Kaniyaru village in Arkalgud taluk died of suspected H1N1 on Sunday. Sources said that eight more people are suffering from H1N1 in the village.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

The H1N1 virus.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Shivananjegowda (56) of Kaniyaru village in Arkalgud taluk died of suspected H1N1 on Sunday. Sources said that eight more people are suffering from H1N1 in the village.

A team of doctors has been camping in the village to monitor the situation as per the protocol. Blood samples have been sent to the laboratory, reports of which are awaited.

Taluk health officer Swamigowda said people need not panic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1 Arkalgud taluk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp