Suspected HINI virus-related death in Hassan district

HASSAN: Shivananjegowda (56) of Kaniyaru village in Arkalgud taluk died of suspected H1N1 on Sunday. Sources said that eight more people are suffering from H1N1 in the village.

A team of doctors has been camping in the village to monitor the situation as per the protocol. Blood samples have been sent to the laboratory, reports of which are awaited.

Taluk health officer Swamigowda said people need not panic.