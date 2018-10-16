Home States Karnataka

Ballari by-poll: Congress pits party MLC VS Ugrappa against BJP's J Shantha

The choice of Ugrappa, a loyalist of former CM Siddaramaiah, was announced on Monday after the party leadership failed to zero in on a suitable local candidate.

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Struggling to forge unity among the bickering legislators in Ballari, Congress has decided to field party MLC VS Ugrappa from Pavagada in Tumakuru district as its candidate to take on J Shantha of BJP in the Ballari Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on November 3.

