Ballari by-poll: Congress pits party MLC VS Ugrappa against BJP's J Shantha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Struggling to forge unity among the bickering legislators in Ballari, Congress has decided to field party MLC VS Ugrappa from Pavagada in Tumakuru district as its candidate to take on J Shantha of BJP in the Ballari Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on November 3.

The choice of Ugrappa, a loyalist of former CM Siddaramaiah, was announced on Monday after the party leadership failed to zero in on a suitable local candidate.