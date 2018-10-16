Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s wife richer than him, has assets worth Rs 124 crore

On Monday, while filing her nomination papers to contest assembly by-poll from Ramanagara, Anitha declared total assets worth Rs 124 crore, including a Harley Davidson bike and a vanity van.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade in Dharmasthala (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anitha Kumaraswamy is richer than her husband Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. On Monday, while filing her nomination papers to contest assembly by-poll from Ramanagara, she declared total assets worth Rs 124 crore, including a Harley Davidson bike and a vanity van.

In comparison, Kumaraswamy’s assets are worth Rs 42.9 crore.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated after Kumaraswamy vacated Ramanagara seat. Anita is facing BJP candidate.

L Chandrashekar, who quit Congress last week to contest bypolls.

Anitha has Rs 42.35 lakh cash in hand, while the CM has Rs 12.34 lakh.

She has deposits in various banks cooperatives institutions running up to Rs 1.90 crore. Investments in banks and shares in various companies is worth Rs 68.75 lakh. She has lent loans to the tune of Rs 17.60 crore to various institutions and individuals.

While Anita has declared that she owns a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 8.29 lakh and a vanity van worth Rs 20 lakh, her husband Kumaraswamy doesn’t have any vehicle registered in his name.

He owns large tracts of agricultural land at Ketheiganahalli near Bidadi,  a house in JP Nagar in Bengaluru and other immovable properties worth Rs 35.10 crore.

She has declared liabilities of Rs 93.39 crore, while Kumaraswamy’s liabilities are Rs 2.94 crore. She has taken personal loans from many, including her husband and son.

In 2017-18, she had declared income of Rs 76.35 lakh, while her husband’s income was little over Rs 15 lakh. Of that, Rs 12.46 lakh was from agriculture and Rs 3.06 lakh ‘regular income’.

BJP candidate L Chandrashekar declared assets worth Rs 6.80 crore and Rs 3 crore assets in his wife’s name. He has liabilities of Rs 65 lakh, loan taken from a  nationalised bank. He has Rs 2 lakh cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anitha Kumaraswamy HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp