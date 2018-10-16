Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s wife richer than him, has assets worth Rs 124 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anitha Kumaraswamy is richer than her husband Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. On Monday, while filing her nomination papers to contest assembly by-poll from Ramanagara, she declared total assets worth Rs 124 crore, including a Harley Davidson bike and a vanity van.

In comparison, Kumaraswamy’s assets are worth Rs 42.9 crore.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated after Kumaraswamy vacated Ramanagara seat. Anita is facing BJP candidate.

L Chandrashekar, who quit Congress last week to contest bypolls.

Anitha has Rs 42.35 lakh cash in hand, while the CM has Rs 12.34 lakh.

She has deposits in various banks cooperatives institutions running up to Rs 1.90 crore. Investments in banks and shares in various companies is worth Rs 68.75 lakh. She has lent loans to the tune of Rs 17.60 crore to various institutions and individuals.

While Anita has declared that she owns a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 8.29 lakh and a vanity van worth Rs 20 lakh, her husband Kumaraswamy doesn’t have any vehicle registered in his name.

He owns large tracts of agricultural land at Ketheiganahalli near Bidadi, a house in JP Nagar in Bengaluru and other immovable properties worth Rs 35.10 crore.

She has declared liabilities of Rs 93.39 crore, while Kumaraswamy’s liabilities are Rs 2.94 crore. She has taken personal loans from many, including her husband and son.

In 2017-18, she had declared income of Rs 76.35 lakh, while her husband’s income was little over Rs 15 lakh. Of that, Rs 12.46 lakh was from agriculture and Rs 3.06 lakh ‘regular income’.

BJP candidate L Chandrashekar declared assets worth Rs 6.80 crore and Rs 3 crore assets in his wife’s name. He has liabilities of Rs 65 lakh, loan taken from a nationalised bank. He has Rs 2 lakh cash.