More victims benefit from Karnataka government's compensation scheme

The compensation is reaching the victims of rape, sexual assault and acid attack.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to an increase in awareness about the Victim Compensation Scheme (VCS) owing to the efforts of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the number of victims benefitting from the scheme is increasing every year. According to KSLSA, Rs 5 crore was disbursed in 266 cases in 2017-18.

The compensation is reaching the victims of rape, sexual assault and acid attack. This apart, the victims of suicide attempt, families of homicidal death and murder are also being compensated under the scheme which was launched in 2011. Of the Rs 5 crore distributed in 2017-18, Rs 97 lakh was given in 39 cases (highest in number) Shivamogga district and a majority of the cases were homicidal deaths.

The same amount was given for 25 cases in Gadag. Here, a majority of the cases were rape. Mysuru district got `69.40 lakh for 29 cases, the majority of which were homicidal deaths.

KSLSA member secretary M G Uma said the number of victims seeking compensation is increasing every year. This year, the government has released Rs 3.23 crore of the total Rs 5crore allocated in the budget.

In addition to the compensation, courts can also direct the accused to pay a certain amount of fine as compensation to the victims at the end of the trial, a source said.

In order to create awareness about the scheme, legal literacy programmes are being held by District Legal Services Authorities. The presiding officers of all criminal trial courts are also sensitised for providing compensation. Victims can apply for compensation to the District Legal Services Authority.

Training programmes and workshops will be held at all taluk and districts to educate the investigating agency members as well as trial court judges. Also, the Director General of Police has been asked to send copies of FIRs of such crimes to the District Legal Services Authority.

