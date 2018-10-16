Home States Karnataka

Protect our Hampi mutt: Mantralaya Mutt to ASI

The Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralaya, has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to preserve and protect the brindavan of Sri Sudhindrateertha, a seer, found at Hampi.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: The Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralaya, has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to preserve and protect the Brindavan of Sri Sudhindrateertha, a seer, found at Hampi.

Sri Sudhindrateertha is considered the teacher of Sri Raghavendra’s guru.

Subudhendrateertha, pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, who was in Hampi on Sunday, was taken to a dilapidated mantap containing a stone structure, by the disciples of the mutt.

Upon studying the stone inscriptions at the mantap and comparing them with the documents in his possession,  Subudhendrateertha said that the stone structure was actually the Brindavan of  Sri Sudhindrateertha and the mantap was a mutt.

“This Brindavan's structure is similar to that of Sri Raghavendra Swami’s Brindavan. Also, the stone structure has details of Sri Sudhindrateertha,” he told reporters.

The Brindavan is located near the famous Vijaya Vittala temple.

“Sri Raghavendra Mutt has several properties in Hampi. We have all the relevant documents in the form of inscriptions,” he said and produced 3-4 copper plate inscriptions having details of the land granted to the mutt by the Vijayanagara rulers. The plates also had an emblem of the Vijayanagara empire.

Subudhendrateertha, the pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, further said that the Brindavan of Vijayendrateertha — the guru of Sri Sudhindrateertha — was also found at Hampi.

“History has it that Vyasarajateertha and Sudhindrateertha of the mutt lived in Hampi for many years and taught many disciples here,” an emotional seer said.

“We will hold discussions with the Hampi Development Authority. We will provide all the documents pertaining to this particular Brindavan. The mutt will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard,” the seer said.

