Rain in next five days to bring relief to Karnataka farmers

BENGALURU: The state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next five days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre Director Srinivas Reddy. Karnataka, which is witnessing deficit rain in October, is expected to get some relief.

In the last two weeks, two cyclones were expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to South Interior and other parts of Karnataka. Both did not pass Karnataka, but one moved to Oman and other towards Odisha. According to KSNDMC, normal rain should be 81mm from October 1 to 15, but the state received only 35 mm which is 57 per cent deficit.

“There will be moderate to heavy rain in South Interior including Bengaluru, Coastal and Malnad Karnataka for next four to five days. There is turf and wind circulation seen moving from Odisha to Tamil Nadu via Karnataka and another towards Lakshadweep. This will bring rain till October 20 with thundershowers."

Reddy said this time South Western monsoon has not withdrawn yet. Normally by this time, it would have withdrawn.

But, this year India Meteorological Department has not declared arrival of North East monsoon till date.

October rain is crucial for both South Interior and North Interior Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof M B Rajegowda, an agro meteorologist, who works at University of Agricultural Sciences, said in South Interior Karnataka, farmers would have sown in June or July and the crop would have attended maturity stage now. But with no moisture, formation of grains might not happen completely. This would result in less yield.