Home States Karnataka

Rain in next five days to bring relief to Karnataka farmers

In the last two weeks, two cyclones were expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to South Interior and other parts of Karnataka.

Published: 16th October 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next five days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre Director Srinivas Reddy. Karnataka, which is witnessing deficit rain in October, is expected to get some relief.

In the last two weeks, two cyclones were expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to South Interior and other parts of Karnataka. Both did not pass Karnataka, but one moved to Oman and other towards Odisha. According to KSNDMC, normal rain should be 81mm from October 1 to 15, but the state received only 35 mm which is 57 per cent deficit.

“There will be moderate to heavy rain in South Interior including Bengaluru, Coastal and Malnad Karnataka for next four to five days. There is turf and wind circulation seen moving from Odisha to Tamil Nadu via Karnataka and another towards Lakshadweep. This will bring rain till October 20 with thundershowers."

Reddy said this time South Western monsoon has not withdrawn yet. Normally by this time, it would have withdrawn.

But, this year India Meteorological Department has not declared arrival of North East monsoon till date.

October rain is crucial for both South Interior and North Interior Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Prof M B Rajegowda, an agro meteorologist, who works at University of Agricultural Sciences, said in South Interior Karnataka, farmers would have sown in June or July and the crop would have attended maturity stage now. But with no moisture, formation of grains might not happen completely. This would result in less yield.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp