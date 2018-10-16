Shivamogga by-election: Raghavendra and Mahima Patel are crorepatis

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra and JD(U)’s Mahima Patel, who are contesting the by-election of Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, are crorepatis.

The total combined asset of Raghavendra, his wife Tejaswini and two sons Subhas and Bhagath is Rs 58.89 crore, while that of Patel and his wife Shailaja’s is worth Rs 12.48 crore, according to the affidavits filed by the candidates before the Election Commission. Patel’s son Kanva does not have any assets or liabilities.

The total movable assets of Raghavendra is worth Rs 28,92,03,235, that of his wife is Rs 2,92,84,414, first son is Rs 14,06,340 and second son is Rs 10,08,934. Immovable assets of Raghavendra are worth Rs 22,71,14,014, his wife’s is Rs 4,04,54,498, first son’s is Rs 432,360. The liabilities of Raghavendra is only Rs 61.24 lakh and that of his wife’s Rs 72.25 lakh.

Raghavendra has Rs 2 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has Rs 5 lakh cash. He and his wife have investments in 17 businesses. Also of interest is the fact that Raghavendra has given a loan of Rs 20 lakh to his brother B Y Vijayendra and Rs 29 lakh to his wife Tejaswini. He has four cars and jewellery worth Rs 69 lakh and his wife has Rs 71 lakh worth jewellery.

Patel’s movable assets are worth Rs 1,19,99,411 and his wife’s Rs 87,78,187. Patel’s immovable assets are worth Rs 5,77,49,750 and his wife’s Rs 4,63,71,750. Patel and his wife have combined liabilities of Rs 1.22 crore. Patel also has invested in business, shares and mutual funds. While he has jewellery worth Rs 49 lakh, his wife has jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh.