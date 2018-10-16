Home States Karnataka

Three Karnataka PU college students drown in Tumakuru lake while taking selfie 

The deceased are Poornachandra (18), Mohammed Murthuza (17) and Shashank K S (17). They were residents of different villages in Tumakuru district.

Five and Emergency Services personnel searching for the bodies of the three students. | Express Photo Services

BENGALURU: Taking a selfie proved fatal for three students of the Siddaganga Boys’ PU College in Tumakuru. The three students, who had come for a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp, drowned in Dobbespet lake near Nelamangala on Monday morning when they were taking a selfie.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 9.30 am, on the last day of the one-week NSS camp. When a cleanliness campaign around Nijagallu village lake was going on, the three boys had gone to the other side of the lake to take a selfie. Poornachandra slipped while standing on a wet stone and was caught in the silt. Murthuza and Shashank, who went to his rescue, also drowned.

Chennakeshava, who was heading the NSS camp, noticed the incident and jumped into the lake to save three of them, but since he did not know swimming he was also caught in the silt. The locals rushed to his rescue before alerting Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Nelamangala fire station staff rushed to the spot and fished the bodies of the students after searching for two-and-a-half hours. The bodies were then shifted to Nelamangala government hospital for post-mortem.
Kiran N, one of NSS camp participate told TNIE, "Fifty-one students along with seven teachers, including Chennakeshava, had come to the village and stayed for seven days. The students, attracted by the spectacular view of the lake, wanted to take a selfie. They lost balance owing to the slippery stones on the tank bund."

Datta Prakash, principal-in-charge of Siddaganga Boys’ PU College, said, “I was informed about the incident around 10.30 am and I, along with other staff, rushed to the spot. NSS head had taken all precautionary measures during the camp and it is an unfortunate incident as the students went to take a selfie and slipped and drowned."

Parents of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies were handed over to them on Monday evening, he added.

Dobbespet police are further investigating the case.

