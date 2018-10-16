Home States Karnataka

WATCH | Karnataka woman thrashes bank manager for demanding 'sexual favours' for loan approval

In a video that went viral, a woman who was said to have faced this behaviour, dragged the bank manager of DHFL bank out of the office and thrashed him.

Published: 16th October 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka woman

Karnataka woman thrashing bank manager. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A bank manager, alleged to have been blackmailing women loan applicants to have a sexual relationship with him for sanctioning the loans, has been arrested.

In a video that went viral, a woman who was said to have faced this behaviour, dragged the bank manager of a housing finance company out of his home and hit him with sandals and later with a stick for his act.

The incident occurred at Nijalingappa extension of the city and the woman, who was invited by the manager to his home, went there and later dragged him out of his home and thrashed him.

The woman in the video alleged that the bank manager had invited her to sleep with him for getting the loan sanctioned. 

When she started thrashing him, he also said that he would commit suicide if he was attacked. During the attack, the manager doesn't utter a word in the video.

Later he was handed over to the women police station who have registered a complaint and produced him before the court and the bank manager is behind bars at the moment.

