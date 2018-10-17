Home States Karnataka

Faculty says there’s no need to rename University of Mysore

However, this has received opposition from varsity alumnus who feel that they are emotionally attached with the name as it represents the name of the city.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

University of Mysore (Photo| EPS)

By Rashmi Belur 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The move by the state government to rename the University of Mysore as Rajashree Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar University, has received objections from academia, former vice-chancellors, alumnus and students. Recently, the state Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said the Chief Minister had responded positively for the long pending request of Mysureans to rename the university and that he had even said the state government would soon take an official decision on it.

However, this has received opposition from varsity alumnus who feel that they are emotionally attached with the name as it represents the name of the city. Several alumnus have decided to meet Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and higher education minister and submit a representation requesting them not to change the name. 

"The University of Mysore is not just a name, it is an emotional attachment. Lakhs of students have graduated from the university and we spent at least five years of our lives at the campus. We do not want it to be changed," said one of the alumnus. The alumnus even threatened of staging a protest if the government did not drop this idea. "We are not objecting to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar's name, we are raising our voice against renaming the university. What is the need for it now?" said another alumnus, a senior journalist.

Prof K S Rangappa, former VC of the university, said, "There are other ways to give importance to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. We instituted his statue, and there is a stadium named after him. But, I feel it is not acceptable to rename the university."

Prof Siddegowda, vice chancellor of Tumkur University, who is a senior professor of UoM, said, "I don't think even people will accept the renaming of the university. We all have due respect for Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and but is not necessary to show it through this." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Mysore G T Devegowda H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp