H D Kumaraswamy writes to Piyush Goyal on coal shortage in thermal plants

By PTI

BENGALURU: Citing acute shortage of coal in thermal power plants in Karnataka, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to ensure adequate supply to the state.

He said the RaichurThermal Power Station (RTPS) with 1,720 MW capacity has zero-coal stock now as it was "short supplied" about six lakh tonnes by the WCL, a central-government owned coal company.

"WCL has short supplied about six lakh tonnes of coal to RTPS this year against the Fuel Supply Agreement quantity, resulting in no coal in stock," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release here Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy asked Goyal to make adequate supply of coal to the state thermal units from Mahanadi Coal Fields (MCL).

He urged the union minister to ensure that the WCL supplied coal per the FSA agreement in full for sustainable power generation in the state.