Illuminated heritage buildings throw light on Mysuru culture 

MYSURU: Mysuru heritage buildings have been brought alive with lights for Navaratri festivities to add beauty to Dasara. The city that is known for its palaces, especially Mysore Palace, offers tourists a visual treat of over two dozen illuminated heritage structures. In all, about 200 structures have been decked up with dazzling lights. Lit Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Irrigation offices, Crawford Hall, Mysuru City Corporation offices, Railway offices, KR Hospital, CAVA Building, Jaladarshini and Chamundi guest houses, the imposing St Philomena’s structure and many more are drawing in visitors by the hordes.

Whether it is getting there by tonga, Trin Trin bicycle or an open-top bus, people are soaking in the splendour and enjoying every moment of it, evident in the fact that these transport modes are difficult to procure. In fact, following the overwhelming response to the buses, booking has been closed.

The corporation building in Mysuru | Udayashankar S

The illumination of heritage buildings was initiated by then S M Krishna government and district minister A H Vishwanath to showcase art and culture of the city, in a bid to increase tourism, so that local economy and employment here got an impetus. This has become a regular feature of the Dasara celebrations, and the illuminated structures now offer that perfect backdrop for selfies.

The programme has become a compulsory affair for the government, as poor maintenance of heritage structures draws the ire of the public.

Informed tonga drivers

Horse-drawn tongas, the prominent face of heritage tourism in Mysuru, charge Rs 400-1,000 per trip to take tourists around heritage structures, with its driver doubling up as a guide who briefs them on their history and significance. A heritage walk – even on a bicycle or tonga – undertaken in traditional attire, educates tourists on details of historic buildings.

That the Lansdowne building, the first commercial complex of the city, and the popular Devaraja Market, have not been restored is not going down well with people, particularly the younger crowd.

Colourful lights bedazzle 52 km roads of the city, to make one’s trip down either Chamundi Hill, Manasa Gangothri or Krishna Raj Sagar Dam a breathtaking one.

Trees, junctions, streets and structures stand tall under the illumination. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited is spending Rs 3 crore over the grandeur. Nagabushan, a resident of Hosakote, told ‘The New Indian Express’ that he has brought his family only to show them the illumination, “which has been improving year after year”.

He hopes that the illumination will be on for at least another week, “for the benefit of people who could not turn up during Dasara because of the heavy rush”. A lot of effort goes into making and maintaining the city as beautiful as it is now. Mallesh, a traffic police, says it is difficult for him to work in the evenings as people enjoying the illuminated roads obstruct traffic.

“The leisurely walk on the roads and stop here and there to take selfies, which affects the flow of traffic,” he said. With 16 illuminated insignias of presiding deity Chamundeshwari, social reformers Ambedkar, Basavanna, Buddha and Gandhiji, Jayachamrajendra Wadiyar, Hampi Chariot, India Gate, Darpana Sundari, Parliament, Vidhana Soudha, Mysore Palace, Krishnaraja Sagar among others brightening up prominent junctions, it is difficult to curb jaywalking, he conceded.

Bengaluru women walk away with prize at cooking contest

Tourists who witnessed Dasara festivities walked away with a prize in the cooking competition held as a part of Food festival on Tuesday. “We happened to visit the stall where competition for senior citizens was on and thought of giving it a try.

I called a friend of mine from our group to Mysuru for the contest,” said Pushpalatha from Bengaluru, who is on a 10-day visit to Mysuru. Her team won third place in the competition that was conducted for Sthree Shakthi Women’s self-help groups. Tuesday’s cooking competition was organised for Sthree Shakthi self-help groups in the state and Pushpalatha is part of Karnataka Rajya Mahileyara Sangha Sthree Shakthi group from Magadi Road in Bengaluru. She was accompanied by Sowmya from Bengaluru.