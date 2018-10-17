Home States Karnataka

Woman thrashes bank manager for seeking sexual favours, video goes viral

 A video of a woman thrashing a bank manager for allegedly demanding sexual favours for sanctioning a loan in Davangere has gone viral.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video of a woman thrashing a bank manager for allegedly demanding sexual favours for sanctioning a loan in Davangere has gone viral. The man has been arrested. The incident took place in Nijalingappa extension.

The video shows the woman dragging Devanna, manager at the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL),  out of his house and beating him up with a cane. She can also be seen holding him by his collar and hitting him with a slipper. The woman in the video alleges that Devanna has sought sexual favours for getting the loan sanctioned.

When she starts thrashing him, Devanna is believed to have said that he will commit suicide if he is attacked. According to police, the woman had applied for a loan for starting a beauty parlour. They said the bank manager had invited her to his house and she went there to teach him a lesson. When he started harassing her, she began thrashing him and soon people gathered. The woman along with some people in the crowd later went to the women’s police station and filed a complaint, said police.

Devanna has been produced before the court and he is now behind bars. Several people have praised the woman on social media for her action. Meanwhile, DHFL in a statement said, “In the light of the unfortunate incident at Davangere, we have terminated the services of the employee with immediate effect. DHFL strongly promotes and cultivates an environment that is conducive for the safety of women. DHFL has also assured full cooperation to respective authorities with regards to any further investigation.”

