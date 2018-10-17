Wrestlers from Jetty community denied pension, other benefits

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Wrestlers belonging to ‘Jetty’ community, which is known for practising Vajra Musthi Kalaga, an ancient martial art form and even earned the patronage of Mysore Maharajas, are denied pension and other benefits.

This lack of patronage after abolishing the privy purse by the Union government has left the community wrestlers in cold. ‘Jetty’ community claims they are wrestlers from Lord Krishna’s times and Mysore Royal family also extended patronage to them for centuries.

These wrestlers perform Vajra Musthi Kalaga at Aane Thotti of Amba Vilas Palace on the day of Ayudha Puja. This martial art is a major attraction at Amba Vilas Palace during Dasara as many foreigners, royal family members and local crowd turn up to watch the martial art.

The royal family honours them with honorarium which is a token of respect. The community had dodda and chikka garadi manes that used to be training ground for budding wrestlers and youths. With lack of patronage and support, many have shifted to other professions and to cities looking for jobs.