Karnataka hostel warden’s circular on suicide leads to protest

BELAGAVI: A circular issued by a government boys’ hostel warden for admission for students into the hostel has shocked and enraged parents in Vijayapura. Reason: The warden has asked parents of the students seeking admission to furnish a bond on a Rs 50 stamp paper declaring that their boy and his family will be responsible if the boy commits suicide in the hostel.

Further, the warden, Kulappa Kore, has insisted the parents to furnish in the bond that their wards and the family will be solely responsible if he gets addicted to bad habits, falls ill, goes missing or faces danger to life during his stay in the hostel.

However, after students protested against the diktat of the warden, in front of the Social Welfare Department in Vijayapura on Wednesday, assistant director of Social Welfare Department N S Bhusgond said the department has cancelled the order issued by the warden and decided to shift him out of

hostel duties.

In the circular, Kore said parents should also declare in the bond that they will not demand compensation from the government if their child committed suicide in the hostel. Student leaders Sanjay Kumar Shivashankar and Harshavardhan Pujari said they were against the “illogical order issued by the warden” and demand that the government withdraw it immediately. Parents said the warden’s move will create a sense of fear among students.