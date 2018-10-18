Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hostel warden’s circular on suicide leads to protest

In the circular, Kore said parents should also declare in the bond that they will not demand compensation from the government if their child committed suicide in the hostel. 

Published: 18th October 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students protesting in front of Social Welfare Department office in Vijayapura on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A circular issued by a government boys’ hostel warden for admission for students into the hostel has shocked and enraged parents in Vijayapura. Reason: The warden has asked parents of the students seeking admission to furnish a bond on a Rs 50 stamp paper declaring that their boy and his family will be responsible if the boy commits suicide in the hostel.

Further, the warden, Kulappa Kore, has insisted the parents to furnish in the bond that their wards and the family will be solely responsible if he gets addicted to bad habits, falls ill, goes missing or faces danger to life during his stay in the hostel. 

However, after students protested against the diktat of the warden, in front of the Social Welfare Department in Vijayapura on Wednesday, assistant director of Social Welfare Department N S Bhusgond said the department has cancelled the order issued by the warden and decided to shift him out of 
hostel duties.

In the circular, Kore said parents should also declare in the bond that they will not demand compensation from the government if their child committed suicide in the hostel. Student leaders Sanjay Kumar Shivashankar and Harshavardhan Pujari said they were against the “illogical order issued by the warden” and demand that the government withdraw it immediately.    Parents said the warden’s move will create a sense of fear among students. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hostel warden Admission Boys hostel Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp