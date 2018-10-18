Home States Karnataka

Konkan railway’s Roll On-Roll Off service a big hit

It is the first railway to introduce Roll On-Roll Off (RORO) service commercially in India.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath 
Express News Service

KARWAR: After constructing a railway line parallel to the Arabian sea and the Western Ghats, 90 tunnels, 2,000 bridges and 564 deep cuttings on the tracks, the Konkan Railway stands as an example of India’s engineering might.

Though not directly operated by Indian Railways, the Konkan Railways is run by an independent body — the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. 

It is the first railway to introduce Roll On-Roll Off (RORO) service commercially in India. Earlier, the service was used to transport military trucks, but the Konkan Railway on January 26, 1999 introduced the RORO service commercially and thousands of trucks are being transported from one end to another.

This service is provided between Kolad-Verna and further up to Ankola and Surathkal. Many other zones seek help of Konkan Railway team to construct tunnel and bridges in various parts of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konkan railway Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp