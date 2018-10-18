Konkan railway’s Roll On-Roll Off service a big hit

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: After constructing a railway line parallel to the Arabian sea and the Western Ghats, 90 tunnels, 2,000 bridges and 564 deep cuttings on the tracks, the Konkan Railway stands as an example of India’s engineering might.

Though not directly operated by Indian Railways, the Konkan Railways is run by an independent body — the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

It is the first railway to introduce Roll On-Roll Off (RORO) service commercially in India. Earlier, the service was used to transport military trucks, but the Konkan Railway on January 26, 1999 introduced the RORO service commercially and thousands of trucks are being transported from one end to another.

This service is provided between Kolad-Verna and further up to Ankola and Surathkal. Many other zones seek help of Konkan Railway team to construct tunnel and bridges in various parts of the country.