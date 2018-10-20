Home States Karnataka

Lakhs witness grand spectacle in Mysuru

Lakhs of people witnessed the grand spectacle of world famous Jamboo Savari to mark the grand final of Vijayadasahmi procession.

H D Kumaraswamy offers floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during Jamboo Savari in Mysuru on Friday | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Lakhs of people witnessed the grand spectacle of world-famous Jamboo Savari to mark the grand final of Vijayadashami procession. Hit by drought and Cauvery issue in the previous year, the Dasara festivities were scaled up to promote tourism in a big way by holding the biggest cultural extravaganza in a grand manner. Despite, apprehensions that the dark clouds may open up, people braved scorching sun and made a beeline to Mysore Palace and congregated on the New Sayyaji Rao Road to witness the procession and also have the glimpse of presiding deity Chamundeshwari.

 

Though, the royal family that suffered twin shocks with the demise of Puttachinammanni, mother of Pramodha Devi Wadiyar in the morning and Vishalakshi Devi, sister of Srikantadutta Narashimaraja Wadiyar in the afternoon, the government continued its programmes and Vijayadashmi procession. 

However, the rituals including Vijayadasahmi procession to Somaneshwara temple inside the palace and Vajra Mushti Kalaga that was suppose to be held in courtyard of Amba Vilas palace was cancelled. Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar stayed away from the celebration and could not join Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to offer floral tributes.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) stole the limelight of Dasara celebrations as the local Congress men stayed away from the festivities. Kumaraswamy, along with family members, and JD(S) Ministers reached the venue in Airavat bus and joined Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to offer Nandhi Dawaja puja in Kumbha Lagna at the Balarama gate of palace at 2.45 pm.Kumaraswamy flagged off the colourful procession in which more than 3,000 artistes in 42 troupes participated.

The folk artists’ performance and tableaux kept both foreign and domestic tourists on toes clicking pictures and selfies on New Sayyaji Rao road with a sea of people who were waiting since morning to enjoy the carnival.For the first time, the Jamboo Savari procession was stopped for some time when the officials brought in howdah elephant Arjuna carrying golden howdah to offer floral tributes to presiding deity Chamundeshwari at 4.10 pm.

