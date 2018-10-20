Man refused gobi dish in Madikeri, opens fire, injures two

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A trigger-happy restaurant worker sent terror waves in the Hill Road area of Madikeri town on Thursday evening after he fired at a fast food centre after the staff there refused to serve him food as he was not paying bills. Two people were injured in the firing and Madikeri Town Police arrested two people in the incident.

Lokesh, a cashier working at Kaveri Bar & Restaurant on Hill Road, was in an inebriated state during the late hours of Thursday when he asked his assistant Akram to fetch some egg rolls from a fast food centre nearby. Riyaz, the owner of the fast food centre, handed over the egg roll to Akram. However, he was not paid money in return for the roll.

Riyaz let the incident slip as he was acquainted with Akram and Lokesh. Nevertheless, when Lokesh sent Akram the second time to fetch gobhi manchurian without paying money, Riyaz refused to serve food without clearing the earlier bill. Lokesh, irked by the incident, reportedly assaulted Riyaz at the fast food centre. Later, Lokesh returned to the bar and fired three shots from SBBL (smooth bore breech loading) gun. While the first shot was misfired, the other two shots injured Riyaz and Sameem, a worker.

The police were informed immediately and the victims were rushed to Madikeri hospital. The Madikeri Town Police later raided Kaveri Bar & Restaurant building and arrested Lokesh and Akram. “The SBBL gun used in the crime has been seized,” confirmed Inspector Anoop Madappa, adding, “A case has been filed against the accused and an investigation is ongoing.”

The accused Lokesh was recently involved in another gunshot incident where he had fired at a house in Madikeri town. He owns two licenced guns, according to sources. “Lokesh is like a local ‘goonda’. He has many pending bills and each time we asked him to clear them, he threatened to kill us,” complained victim Riyaz.