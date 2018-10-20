Mysuru royal family sees two deaths on day Dasara draws to a close

By Express News Service

MYSURU/ BENGALURU: Twin tragedies struck the Mysuru royal family on Friday with the demise of Puttachinnammani (98), mother of Rajmatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in the morning and Vishalakshi Devi (56), sister of the late scion Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar later in the evening.

The deaths cast a shadow on the Dasara celebrations and Vijayadashmi rituals conducted by the family on Friday. On the advice of the palace priests, the family members stayed away from Vijayadashami Jamboo Savari procession and the current scion Yaduveer Krishna Dutta Chamaraja Wadiyar did not join Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in offering floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on the golden howdah.

The Vajra Mushti Kalaga, which was supposed to be held in the courtyard of Amba Vilas palace in the presence of the family members, was also cancelled.

Yaduveer also removed the ‘kankana’ (sacred thread) that confines him to the Mysore palace during Navarathri festivities. Later, the family left for Puttachinnammani’s residence in Lakshmipuram.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy consoled the deaths, but however said the Dasara festivities will go ahead without any change.

He thanked the royal family for their cooperation in conducting the 10-day-long festivities.

Puttachinnammani passed away after a prolonged illness. She was being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru for thepast few days for age-related ailments. Vishalakshi Devi, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, died of multi-organ failure on Friday evening.