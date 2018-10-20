Home States Karnataka

Will cancel open street festival if public oppose it: CM H D Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh intervened and promised to step up the security.

Published: 20th October 2018

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of outrage against alleged molestation at the open street festival and sharp criticism on social media, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the government would not mind winding up such a festival if the public opinion is against it. “The government strongly believes that women should live fearlessly in the society and regrets what has happened at the street festival,” he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Kumaraswamy said he has seen sharp reactions on social media by women and felt that the authorities should have taken precautionary measures. He said they had never expected such a huge turnout and have directed authorities to take all measures in future.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh intervened and promised to step up the security. However, Mahesh was not in favour of winding up the street festival and maintained that it is held to create space to local vendors. 

BJP hits out
MP Shobha Karandlaje criticised the alleged molestation of women in open street festival. She said this shows that the women are not safe and the government has failed to ensure their protection. Terming the incident a black spot, she said it has set gloom on Mysuru city, a prominent tourist destination.

H D Kumaraswamy Sa Ra Mahesh Molestation at Festival

