Home States Karnataka

Cut in training time for Dasara jumbos becomes big cause for worry

Unlike previous years, elephants participating in ‘Naada Habba’ Dasara will be having less time to acclimatise themselves with the hustle and bustle of the city this time.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of food being prepared for Dasara elephants

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: Unlike previous years, elephants participating in ‘Naada Habba’ Dasara will be having less time to acclimatise themselves with the hustle and bustle of the city this time. With Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Navaratri scheduled to be held on October 19, the pachyderms that form the centre of attraction during the piece-de-resistance will be left with hardly 40 days to prepare for the annual event.

‘Gajapayana’, the ceremonial march of the first batch of elephants from Veeranahosahalli gate in Nagarahole National Park at Hunsur taluk in the district is scheduled to be held on September 2. In the first batch, there will be six elephants including Arjuna, the howdah carrier.

They will be ambling into the Palace premises on September 3 with the rehearsal starting from September 4.

The event earlier slated to be held on August 23 had to be postponed for a week due to floods in neighbouring Kodagu district, with the government diverting its attention towards rescue operations and relief works.

Forest veterinarian Dr Nagaraj who has been shouldering the task of preparing the elephants from over a decade told The New Indian Express, “We will be left with hardly 40 days to prepare the animals as against 50 to 60 days available earlier. Though the elephants start their training from September 4, they have to be acclimatised with the condition in different phases. While two days before Jamboo Savari will be dedicated for dress rehearsal, it will be a break from the monotonous exercise on Ayudha Puja, a day ahead of the mega event.”

Increase in diet

The second batch of six to seven Dasara elephants are expected to arrive in a fortnight, said Nagaraj about the challenge that indeed becomes bigger with not less than 12 elephants to be trained. Hence, we are mulling over increasing the quantity of diet to make up for the lost time, but only after taking into account the readiness of the animals. It’s indeed a challenging task. As is the routine, once the jumbos are camped, they will be taken on routine five km walk up to Bannimantap that forms the Jamboo Savari route without mounting any additional weights. In the later days, sand bags will be mounted and eventually the wooden howdah, the veterinarian added.

Types of diets

The elephants will be fed with both special diet and normal diet.
The special diet forms boiled green gram and black gram, onion, wheat topped with butter in the form of a ball. It will be given at 6.30 am before going for rehearsal and later in the evening at 6 pm.
The normal diet includes — coconut, jaggery, peanuts in powdered form and paddy straw. It will be given after returning from the rehearsal in the morning and also in the evening  hours.

First batch of elephants

In the first batch, elephants Arjuna, Balarama, Drona, Abhimanyu, Varalakshmi and Chaitra will be coming to the city. Initially, there was uncertainty over Balarama, Drona and Abhimanyu coming in the first batch as they had been deputed for an operation to capture a rogue elephant at Ramanagar.
As the operation ended on Friday, they are expected to come in the first batch only. However, elephants Gopi, Dhananjaya and Vikram have been readied as alternatives, said Nagaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naada Habba Navaratri Dr Nagaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case