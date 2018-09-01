Home States Karnataka

Damage will leave you deprived of Kodagu oranges

The heavy rains and landslides in Kodagu will deprive you of the delicious oranges this season as the calamity has destroyed the cultivation.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, wearing plastic sheets to shield themselves from the rain, working in their field in Madikeri | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy rains and landslides in Kodagu will deprive you of the delicious oranges this season as the calamity has destroyed the cultivation. And even if the oranges are available, the price could leave a bitter taste in your mouth. There are more than 1,500 orange growers in Kodagu and most of them grow it as a secondary crop in their coffee estates. The recent floods have damaged many estates, severely affecting the orange yield.

Rama Rao, who owns 20 acres at Gaalibeedu near Madikeri, said they used to grow around 50 tonnes of oranges every year. “This is the season when flowers turn into fruits. But, due to heavy rains, the crop has been severely damaged. I have spent more than Rs 50,000 on fertilisers and others,” he said.
Subbiah from Ibnivalavadi village, who owns 14 acres, said the trees in his land were uprooted following heavy rains. “It is difficult to grow oranges again here. I will not get any yield this year. My hard work and money is gone,” he said. These growers have not insured their crops.

Hemanth Kumar, Secretary to Kodagu Orange Growers Association, said, “Orange is a seasonal fruit which normally comes to market between November and February.”

“Oranges grown here are bigger in size, each weighing around 200 grams. They are priced at `30 per kg for poor quality fruits and `100 per kg for good quality. But this year we seem to have lost most of the crop and with lesser yield, the price of oranges may cross `200 per kg,’’ he said.

Basavarajappa, Assistant Director of Horticulture Department, Kodagu, said, “State government has agreed to provide compensation and we are conducting a survey to assess crop damage.”
Around 50 years ago, Kodagu oranges were grown in over more than 24,000 hectares, which has now come down to just 8,000 hectares.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodagu oranges Kodagu Floods Kodagu Orange Growers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case