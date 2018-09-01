Gauri Lankesh Murder: Parashuram Waghmore is a part of RSS, says Pramod Muthalik

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik who refused to accept that Parashuram Waghmare, the key accused in the Gauri Lankesh Murder case was a part of his organisation, vehemently pronounced that the man was 100 per cent an RSS member.

Waghmore, he said on Friday, was among those arrested in 2012 for hoisting a Pakistani flag in front of the Tahsildar’s office at Sindagi. “All those youths were members of the RSS,” Muthalik stated. He was talking to media persons at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Balmatta on Friday. He clarified that the picture circulated with him and Waghmore on social media may have been taken at a wedding or a programme of the like.

He said the members of his organisation visited Waghmore’s family only on humanitarian grounds. He alleged Hindu activists were being targeted and members arrested under various charges. “There are gaping loopholes in the evidence produced by the police and those arrested in Gauri case. All accused have been falsely charged,” he said. In response to members of his organisation celebrating the death of the journalist, he said, it was condemnable.