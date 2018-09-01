Home States Karnataka

No threat to coalition government, says H D Deve Gowda

JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday ruled out any threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Deve_Gowda

Former PM and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday ruled out any threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state. The government is stable and both parties are not willing to allow the BJP to come to power in the state, he said.

Speaking to reporters after British High Commission officials met him at his residence in the city, Gowda said the government is stable and the officials had met him to discuss political developments in the state, especially after media reports expressed doubts over the government's stability.  

Later in the day, the High Commission officials also met Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah's remarks on becoming chief minister for the second time had kicked up a political debate on stability of the government. Many Congress and JD (S) leaders, however, maintained that there was no threat to the government.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had even refused to attach too much importance to the remarks by saying that there is nothing wrong in expressing a desire to become the CM and even Revenue Minister R V Deshpande is capable of becoming the CM.

On Friday, Gowda too said there is nothing wrong if Deshpande's name crops up for CM's post as he is a senior leader and his name had also come up for discussion when Dharam Singh became the CM.

Deve Gowda JD(S)-Congress coalition Siddaramaiah

