Video of cabbie blocking ambulance in Dakshina Kannada goes viral

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A video clip of a taxi not giving way to an ambulance in emergency on BC Road in the district has gone viral. The police will issue a notice to the cab owner.

On Friday, the footage apparently shot by the ambulance crew was passed onto the media. In the clip, the ambulance with its siren blaring is seen trying to navigate a narrow stretch of the road and overtake the taxi bearing registration number KA19AC2847. Despite repeated honking by the driver of the ambulance, the taxi sticks to its course, thus denying space for the ambulance to go past.

Bantwal Inspector Nagaraj revealed that the car was traced to Surathkal. Based on instructions of senior officials, the cab owner will be served a notice, and further investigation will be done.