2,000 sadhus descend on temple town of Dharmasthala

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and D V Sadananda Gowda, MPs B S Yeddyurappa, B K Hariprasad, Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel will be present.

Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus. Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dharmasthala has turned saffron. More than 30,000 people including over  2,000 sadhus from across the country have descended on the temple town for a two-day Dharma Sansad which will begin on Sunday. The congregation is expected to pass a slew of resolutions in the interest of Hindu religion, culture and tradition.

The day will begin today at 4 pm with a poorna kumbh welcome and shobha yatre from Janardhana temple in Ujire to Sri Rama Kshetra. Sadhus will be carried in five decorated raths (chariots) along the route.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will formally inaugurate the event on Monday.

