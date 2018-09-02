British Medical Journal to help doctors in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest leading medical journals, has offered to help doctors in the state with their Continuous Medical Education credit points. Currently, the Karnataka Medical Council requires doctors to get six Continuous Medical Education (CME) credit points in order to get their licence renewed every five years to practise.

In order to help doctors with this task, the British Medical Journal (BMJ), said it can conduct CME workshops in hospitals according to its Managing director Prashant Mishra. He was in the city to host the BMJ Conclave on Saturday. He said, “We wish to work closely with the stake-holders in the state medical infrastructure to drive the widespread implementation of clinical decision support systems. We can offer resources such as our Evidence-Based Medicine journal and our point of care tool, BMJ Best Practice.”

Along the sidelines of the event he said that BMJ has associated itself with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, one of the largest medical universities in the country, in the past.

“This includes tie-ups with hospitals like NIMHANS, St John’s Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Jayadeva Hospital to provide free access to its published studies that is relevant to the specialty of that hospital, thereby aiding in the doctor’s education and bettering their treatment skills, by bringing to their notice relevant research from different parts of the world,” he said. This aims to improve patient care and patient outcomes.

The objective of conducting this event was to debate how medical institutions and hospitals can improve healthcare quality through the use of modern tools such as, clinical decision support systems. BMJ Best Practice, a clinical decision support tool presented by BMJ, was also demonstrated at the conference.