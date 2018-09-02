Home States Karnataka

British Medical Journal to help doctors in Karnataka

The British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest leading medical journals, has offered to help doctors in the state with their Continuous Medical Education credit points.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The British Medical Journal (BMJ), one of the world’s oldest leading medical journals, has offered to help doctors in the state with their Continuous Medical Education credit points. Currently, the Karnataka Medical Council requires doctors to get six Continuous Medical Education (CME) credit points in order to get their licence renewed every five years to practise.

In order to help doctors with this task, the British Medical Journal (BMJ), said it can conduct CME workshops in hospitals according to its Managing director Prashant Mishra. He was in the city to host the BMJ Conclave on Saturday. He said, “We wish to work closely with the stake-holders in the state medical infrastructure to drive the widespread implementation of clinical decision support systems. We can offer resources such as our Evidence-Based Medicine journal and our point of care tool, BMJ Best Practice.” 
Along the sidelines of the event he said that BMJ has associated itself with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, one of the largest medical universities in the country, in the past. 

“This includes tie-ups with hospitals like NIMHANS, St John’s Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Jayadeva Hospital to provide free access to its published studies that is relevant to the specialty of that hospital, thereby aiding in the doctor’s education and bettering their treatment skills, by bringing to their notice relevant research from different parts of the world,” he said. This aims to improve patient care and patient outcomes.  

The objective of conducting this event was to debate how medical institutions and hospitals can improve healthcare quality through the use of modern tools such as, clinical decision support systems. BMJ Best Practice, a clinical decision support tool presented by BMJ, was also demonstrated at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
British Medical Journal CME workshops Continuous Medical Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to