BELAGAVI: Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi skipped the meeting organised by AICC general secretary and state Congress in-charge K C Venugopal in Bengaluru on Saturday, stating that he had several important programmes to attend in Belagavi.

Ever since he was dropped from the state cabinet by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Satish has been ignoring the programmes of both the government and the party.