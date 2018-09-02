Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy to tour North Karnataka from September 10

The programme was revealed by Kumaraswamy ahead of the launch of Janata Darshana, at his official residence Krishna. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bid to soothe hurt feelings after allegations that the current state government’s policies favoured the Southern part of Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will go on a six-day tour of districts in North Karnataka. The tour is scheduled to be held from September 10-15. The programme was revealed by Kumaraswamy ahead of the launch of Janata Darshana, at his official residence Krishna. 

The tour, details of which are yet to be revealed, gains significance as the Chief Minister had not visited North Karnataka often in the first 100-days of his tenure, save a couple of times. Though he was to offer ‘Bagina’ at Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district, unfavourable weather conditions had led to the cancellation of the visit.The state government was criticised of being biased to South Karnataka districts at the expense of North Karnataka soon after the budget presented by the new government in July, prompting some leaders to stoke the separate Statehood demand for a brief period. 

Shifting of Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project office from Belagavi to Hassan too had added credence to the allegations.However, Kumaraswamy had downplayed the criticism arguing that his budget was balanced and the majority of farmers who would benefit from the waiver were from North Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy said that he will visit one district every week to review the development works taken up and would spend a day at Vidhana Soudha. But his flagship ‘Grama Vasthavya’ (overnight stay in a village) will not be held any time soon. “My doctors have not yet permitted me to hold Grama Vastavya. I will hold it if the doctors allow me,” he said.

Vikas Vedike threatens to lock Soudha gates
Belagavi: In the wake of coalition government’s failure to shift some important offices from Bengaluru to Suvarna Soudha despite massive dharnas staged by noted seers of North Karnataka and various other organisations in the past, Uttara Karnataka Vikas Vedike (UKVV), an organisation of several noted leaders, has decided to lock the gates of Suvarna Soudha in September last week, warning the government to fulfill their demands by then to avoid locking up of the soudha.

‘Struggle for separate state will continue’
Bengaluru: Alleging that regional disparity between north and south Karnataka has not been addressed even after 63 years of the state’s formation, Nagesh Golashetty, general secretary of Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti, said that the struggle for a separate state will continue. “While the Chief Minister says that he will treat north Karnataka equally, his brother is shifting government offices from north Karnataka to the south,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy Janata Darshana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to