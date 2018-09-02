Home States Karnataka

Hectic lobbying on in Congress for cabinet berths

The Congress is likely to fill four or five out of six vacant berths of its share in the third week of September.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ministerial aspirants in the Congress party are said to have started hectic lobbying after the party high command recently gave the green signal for the much-anticipated expansion of the cabinet. The Congress is likely to fill four or five out of six vacant berths of its share in the third week of September.

Expansion of the ministry is expected to help the party placate some of the senior leaders who were miffed with the leadership and have not been actively involving themselves in party work after the formation of the coalition government in the state.

Many senior leaders in the party, including former ministers Ramalinga Reddy, H K Patil, M B Patil, Roshan Baig, Satish Jarkiholi and S R Patil were miffed. Initially, M B Patil had even led a group of party MLAs and threatened to raise a banner of revolt. But the issue was quickly resolved after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met M B Patil, who was subsequently summoned to New Delhi by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said among the seniors, the party is likely to consider Ramalinga Reddy and S R Patil while also accommodating legislators from the districts that have no representation in the cabinet. Reddy’s induction is likely to help Congress in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengaluru, sources added.  Currently, all three Lok Sabha seats in the state capital are represented by BJP, but the Congress did well in the city in the recent polls.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to bat for S R Patil as his induction will give representation to Bagalkot district. Patil, a Lingayat leader, from North Karnataka, had played a key role in ensuring Siddaramaiah’s victory from Badami assembly constituency.The party is likely to consider Bhadravati MLA B K Sangamesh, the only Congress MLA from Shivamogga, and Challakere MLA Raghu Murthy. Though the number of ministerial aspirants is high, the party hopes to placate some of them by appointing them as heads of boards and corporations, which comes with minister of state rank. Expansion of the ministry and appointments to boards and corporations are likely to be done at the same time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Ministerial aspirants Ramalinga Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to