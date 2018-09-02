Pack of stray dogs maul three-year-old girl to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Chikkalsandra here on Saturday morning. This comes four days after an 11-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs near Vibhuthipura Lake, who succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The girl, identified as Ambika, was celebrating her birthday on Saturday. According to Ambika’s father Ravi, an autorickshaw driver, the little girl was all dressed up in the morning to go to a nearby temple and was waiting for him to return home from work when she was attacked by the dogs.

The incident has left the family in a state of shock but no complaint was filed till Saturday evening in connection with the incident. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ravi said, “We do not want any case to be registered or even report the incident. We are dealing with our loss. My daughter has been bitten by dogs in the stomach, thighs and throat. She is dead now. Will you bring her back?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, referring to the Vibhuthipura incident, said measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Speaking to the media at his official residence Krishna, he said that while stray dogs were attacking children, there were laws for animal rights that have to be followed to deal with the situation. “The state government will hold a discussion with the officials concerned and take an appropriate decision,” the Chief Minister added.

PRAVEEN SUCCUMBS

Praveen (11), who was mauled by stray dogs on Wednesday in Vibhuthipura, succumbed to his injuries at 8.30 pm on Saturday, Manipal Hospital said. “He was on advanced life support system, including ECMO and CRRT. He had septic shock and multiorgan failure,” said a statement from Dr Anoop Amarnath, Chief of Clinical Services, Manipal Hospital, read. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, “We will provide the family a compensation of `5 lakh though the rules provide only for `50,000 relief. I had already told the officials to provide for his medical treatment too.”

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad maintained that no case can be made against the BBMP animal husbandry officials though. Three Palike officials were arrested on Friday and booked under Section 289 of IPC (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).The residents had complained that it was the illegal dumping of meat discards at the Vibhutipura Lake that had caused the dogs to throng the area. They alleged that the BBMP hadn’t cleaned the area. The Mayor and the Councillor of the area had assured to fence the lake on Thursday.

“After the SC verdict against animal cruelty, our hands our tied. We can only vaccinate or sterilise dogs, not pick them up and leave them elsewhere. It is against the rules. As far as dumping of waste near the lake goes, wherever there is food dogs go there. Even if residents offer biscuits it’s the same. Illegal dumping goes on in several areas not only this lake,” he said. “If you look at the sections under which the officials have been booked, there is no clear case against them.”

Timeline

n Wednesday — Praveen is severely mauled by dogs in the afternoon

n Thursday — BBMP officials along with Mayor and corporator assure free medical treatment

n Friday — Police arrest three BBMP officials of the animal husbandry department

n Saturday — Praveen succumbs to his injuries