Home States Karnataka

Twelve Dasara elephants to be insured for Rs 34 Lakh

The policy is taken under the name of Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife). The policy is valid from September 2 to October 31. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Dasara Elephants (Photo | EPS/Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The district administration has decided to insure 12 Dasara elephants for Rs 34 lakh. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar has written to an insurance company to insure the elephants at a premium of Rs 40,120. 

The district administration has also planned to bring 12 mahouts and kavadis each under insurance cover for Rs 1 lakh each by paying Rs 720 premium and pay Rs 25 lakh insurance in case of damage to public property by Dasara elephants during the animals’ stay in Mysuru.

