Twelve Dasara elephants to be insured for Rs 34 Lakh

MYSURU: The district administration has decided to insure 12 Dasara elephants for Rs 34 lakh. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar has written to an insurance company to insure the elephants at a premium of Rs 40,120.

The policy is taken under the name of Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife). The policy is valid from September 2 to October 31.

The district administration has also planned to bring 12 mahouts and kavadis each under insurance cover for Rs 1 lakh each by paying Rs 720 premium and pay Rs 25 lakh insurance in case of damage to public property by Dasara elephants during the animals’ stay in Mysuru.