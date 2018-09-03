12,000 Bengalureans throng Nandi Santhe

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR:Around 12,000 Bengalureans, particularly techies, thronged Nandi Santhe at Nandi Hills on Sunday to savour traditional food items sold at subsidised prices.The Chikballapur district administration has come with the concept, Nandi Santhe, atop the hills where food and various other items will be sold on Saturdays and Sundays.

As Nandi Hill, situated just 65 km from Bengaluru, attracts scores of people, particularly techies, during weekends, the new initiative is taken up by the administration in association with the zilla panchayat and the Tourism Department to make the spot more attractive. Local artistes welcomed Bengalureans atop Nandi Hills with cultural programmes on the second day of Nandi Santhe.

Compared to other stalls, there was heavy rush at the eatery section. Different types of dosas, idlis, vadas and rice dishes were served in the stall.

On the instruction of Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Shravan, five government school art teachers were deputed to draw sketches of tourists on the spot. The teachers collected only a meagre amount for drawing caricatures.

Deepika, working in a software company, said it was a unique experience for her. Prashanth, a lecturer in private engineering college, who came with his family, said arrangements atop Nandi Hills were good and cleanliness was maintained around the area. Under the direct supervision of Chikballapur SP Karthik Reddy, additional forces have been deployed atop the hills.

Speaking to Express, Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Shravan said Nandi Santhe turned successful and there was good business for small entrepreneurs. He said they are expecting the same in the coming weekends.