At least 20 suffer burns after miscreant attacks Congress victory celebration party with acid

The spot where the attack took place is a Muslim dominated area where former Congress MLA S Shafi Ahmed stays.

Published: 03rd September 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Injured patients are treated after an Acid attack during an election victory celebration on Monday near Tumkur. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As many as 20 people suffered burns when a miscreant sprayed a bottle of chemical on the celebration party of a corporator here on Monday.

The Congress party's ward 16 candidate Inayath Ulla Khan won and he was taking out a procession along with his supporters when an unidentified miscreant attacked them at Barline area. He sprayed the chemical and escaped. The spot where the attack took place is a Muslim dominated area where former Congress MLA S Shafi Ahmed stays. The police recovered the video footage of the attack and are going to arrest the accused as soon as possible, sources said.

An injured patient is treated after an Acid attack during an election victory celebration on Monday near Tumkur. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

The victims were rushed to the district general hospital and are being treated for burns. All of them were out of danger, said district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah.

Former MLAs Rafeek Ahmed, Shafi Ahmed and former minister Sogadu Shivanna of the BJP visited the hospital and took stock of the situation. Town police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

