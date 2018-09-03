Home States Karnataka

Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls begins in Karnataka

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

KALABURAGI: Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls that took place across Karnataka on August 31 has begun, amid tight security.

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Urban Local Bodies Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inset addresses the public at Pragati Nivedana Sabha in Kongara Kalan. (Photo | PTI)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival