Depression: Mysuru girl ends life over bad hair treatment

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A BBA student from Mysuru ended her life post suffering depression after a hair straightening treatment done at a Mysuru beauty parlour went wrong. The deceased, 19-year-old Neha Gangamma went missing from Mysuru since August 28.

Neha Gangamma

The only daughter of Pemmaiah and Shyla, Neha had recently undergone a hair straightening treatment in a local beauty parlour in Mysuru. Following the treatment, she witnessed excess hair fall and feared of complete baldness.

“She called me and said she did not want to attend college any more as her hair was growing thinner by the day. She worried how she had to answer the questions asked by other students,” explained her mother Shyla, adding: “She told me that she would not go to college for a year and said that she would go bald after donating hair at Dharmasthala.”

However, with depression over her bad hair taking over her feelings, she is said to have jumped into the river near Balele on August 28.