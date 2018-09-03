Dharma Sansad begins with rally

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ujire town resonated with sounds of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Shiva Shiva Sambhoo’ on Sunday as hundreds of sadhus and saints took out a rally marking the National Dharma Sansad which is being held at Kanyady near Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be formally inaugurating the Sansad on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and D V Sadananda Gowda.

On Sunday, sadhus marched in a procession invoking the name of Lord Shiva. More than 2,000 sadhus have turned up for the event, colouring the town saffron.

On Monday, the Sansad will begin at 10.30 am and elaborate arrangements have been made for the event. A huge pandal covering 1.25 lakh square feet has been erected for the event. Two other massive pandals have been erected to serve food for the visitors.

Special buses will be operated from Mangaluru and other places to Kanyadi, facilitating people to visit the Sansad.