Home States Karnataka

Dharma Sansad begins with rally

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be formally inaugurating the Sansad on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and D V Sadananda Gowda.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhus and saints during the rally at Ujire town. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the Sansad on Monday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ujire town resonated with sounds of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Shiva Shiva Sambhoo’ on Sunday as hundreds of sadhus and saints took out a rally marking the National Dharma Sansad which is being held at Kanyady near Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be formally inaugurating the Sansad on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and D V Sadananda Gowda.

On Sunday, sadhus marched in a procession invoking the name of Lord Shiva. More than 2,000 sadhus have turned up for the event, colouring the town saffron.

On Monday, the Sansad will begin at 10.30 am and elaborate arrangements have been made for the event.  A huge pandal covering 1.25 lakh square feet has been erected for the event. Two other massive pandals have been erected to serve food for the visitors.

Special buses will be operated from Mangaluru and other places to Kanyadi, facilitating people to visit the Sansad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival