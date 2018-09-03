Home States Karnataka

Five Dasara elephants reach Mysuru

Unlike previous years, when six elephants were taking part in the inaugural, five elephants were brought in this time.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

District Minister G T Devegowda and others shower petals on the elephants before their journey to Mysuru from Nagapura Haadi in Hunsur on Sunday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

VEERANAHOSAHALLI (HUNSUR TALUK, MYSURU): ‘Gajapayana-2018’, the ceremonial march of the first batch of elephants participating in ‘Naada Habba’, was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli in Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarahole Forest) on Sunday. The first batch of five elephants led by Arjuna (the golden howdah carrier) was offered traditional puja during the auspicious ‘Simha Lagna’ amid galaxy of elected representatives and officials alike, thus marking the launch of the annual event.

The caparisoned elephants —Arjuna, Varalakshmi, Vikrama, Gopi and newcomer Dhananjaya-- who had been shifted from different camps to Veeranahosahalli in advance, were brought to the main entrance of forest gate, where a traditional puja was offered to them. As is the tradition, priest Prahallad Rao performed ‘Ganapati Archane’ and worshipped Vana Devathe (Goddess from the forest) amid vedic hymns and the sound of bells that reached its feverish pitch with a troupe of traditional artistes from Mysuru performing ‘Dollu Kunita’ and ‘Kamsale’ dance.

Flower petals were showered on the elephants as the puja culminated signalling the symbolical march of the elephants towards Mysuru, where they will be camping for over a month till Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Dasara on October 19.

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda, who is also District Minister, Tourism and Sericulture Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, JD(S) state president and Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath, MLAs Tanveer Sait, K Mahadev, C S Ashwin Kumar and B Harshvardhan, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and IGP  (Southern range) K V Sharat Chandra were prominent among the dignitaries who took part in the rituals.

Unlike previous years, when six elephants were taking part in the inaugural, five elephants were brought in this time. Moreover, Dasara veterans Balarama, Abhimanyu and Drona were not included in the first batch as the elephants are being involved in an operation to catch rogue elephants in Ramanagara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gajapayana-2018 Naada Habba Dasara elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival