Karnataka civic polls: Congress emerges winner with 982 seats

By ANI

BENGALURU: As counting of votes for the recently held urban local body polls completed, Congress has edged past BJP to become the winner by securing 982 seats.

Out of the total 2664 seats, Congress has managed to win 982 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 929, and the Janata Dal (Secular) won 307 seats, with the remaining going to independent candidates.

#WATCH: Veerappa Siragannavar, BJP candidate from ward No. 19 of Bagalkote municipal council, celebrates his victory in the urban local body polls by removing his shirt. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/hUl7PnCG6W — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district.