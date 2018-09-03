Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government degree colleges urgently need basic facilities, finds survey

The final report is ready and it has been sent to the state government seeking Rs 757 crore immediately to provide basic infrastructure facilities at the earliest.

Karnataka higher education minister GT Devegowda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 415 government degree colleges in the state, at least 65 of them lack toilet and drinking water facilities. This was revealed in a recent survey conducted by the Department of Collegiate Education wherein details of basic infrastructure in government degree colleges were collected from each college through an online portal.

As per the survey report, 68 colleges need 730 toilets. “The number of toilets is more than the number of colleges because in some colleges where student numbers are more, we need to construct more toilets. This even includes separate toilets for girls,” said a department official. Not just toilets, around 65 colleges have no supply of drinking water as updated by the respective principals of the colleges.

Interestingly, though the Department of Collegiate Education was established in 1960, some colleges are still struggling to get their own land, some do not have their own buildings and some have no proper compound walls. In total, 12 general and 12 academic components have been listed by the department.

And the survey results also show that 27 colleges have no land or site to their name, and six colleges have been sharing the buildings of pre-university colleges or have been operating from small rented buildings.  “As we received the details about lack of infrastructure now, we are trying to set it right soon,” said an official.

However, a comparison of the data collected last year shows that the basic infrastructure facilities in colleges has improved. For instance, colleges without their own land has come down from 38 last year to 27 this time and colleges without buildings has came down from 102 to six. As many as 2.95 lakh students are enrolled in various courses at these colleges.

