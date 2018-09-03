Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Urban Local Bodies election: BJP sweeps Puttur, Kundapur, hung in Ullal, Bantwal

SDPI which did not contest assembly election in support of secular parties has rocked the Congress' boat and will hold the key in Bantwal and Ullal CMCs.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Out of seven Urban Local Bodies (ULB) that went for polls in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the early results showed a clear majority for BJP in Puttur City Municipal Council (CMC) and Kundapura Town Municipal Councils (CMC), while its a hung verdict in Bantwal, Ullal and Karkala ULBs. 

Results of Udupi CMC and Saligrama TMC is still to be declared. SDPI which did not contest assembly election in support of secular parties has rocked the Congress' boat and will hold the key in Bantwal and Ullal CMCs where Congress has fallen short of three seats each to get the majority. 

In a shocking news to Urban Development Minister UT Khader, his Congress party failed to gain a majority in the local body for the first time in last three decades.

Even some of his close associates had to bite the dust. 

It was a face-saver for another Congress bigwig and former minister B Ramanath Rai in neighbouring Bantwal CMC where the party won in 12 seats out of 27 seats. 

BJP got 11 and SDPI 4. In Puttur CMC, BJP swept the elections by bagging 25 out of 31 seats. While Congress won in just 5, SDPI  managed to open its account with one seat. Same was the case in Kundapur TMC where the saffron party pocketed 14 out of 23 seats.

Congress won eight while the remaining one went to an Independent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Urban Local Bodies Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India