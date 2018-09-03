Karnataka Urban Local Bodies election: BJP sweeps Puttur, Kundapur, hung in Ullal, Bantwal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Out of seven Urban Local Bodies (ULB) that went for polls in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the early results showed a clear majority for BJP in Puttur City Municipal Council (CMC) and Kundapura Town Municipal Councils (CMC), while its a hung verdict in Bantwal, Ullal and Karkala ULBs.

Results of Udupi CMC and Saligrama TMC is still to be declared. SDPI which did not contest assembly election in support of secular parties has rocked the Congress' boat and will hold the key in Bantwal and Ullal CMCs where Congress has fallen short of three seats each to get the majority.

In a shocking news to Urban Development Minister UT Khader, his Congress party failed to gain a majority in the local body for the first time in last three decades.

Even some of his close associates had to bite the dust.

It was a face-saver for another Congress bigwig and former minister B Ramanath Rai in neighbouring Bantwal CMC where the party won in 12 seats out of 27 seats.

BJP got 11 and SDPI 4. In Puttur CMC, BJP swept the elections by bagging 25 out of 31 seats. While Congress won in just 5, SDPI managed to open its account with one seat. Same was the case in Kundapur TMC where the saffron party pocketed 14 out of 23 seats.

Congress won eight while the remaining one went to an Independent.